Yellowstone National Park’s winter season starts Wednesday, meaning snowcoaches are about to hit the snow. But the park will open most of its interior roads to snowcoaches only.
Usually visitors can travel through Yellowstone on snowmobiles from mid-December to mid-March, but the park is limiting trips to snowcoaches until winter conditions improve.
Visitors can normally tour the park on commercially-guided snowmobiles or apply for permits as a part of Yellowstone’s non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.
With limited snow this season so far, the park is waiting for more snow before it allows snowmobiles on interior roads.
The road between the park’s north entrance in Gardiner and northeast entrance near Cooke City is open to cars all year, as long as conditions permit it.
Park staff wrote in a news release that services in Yellowstone are limited during the winter and visitors should check operating hours for visitor centers, stores, restaurants, campgrounds, lodges and warming huts.
All people are required to wear masks indoors, on snowcoaches, on road-based tours and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. People should always check weather conditions, pack proper winter clothing and bring extra food and water, staff wrote.
Yellowstone’s Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hotel stay open in the winter, but people should check for reservations far in advance. Mammoth Hot Springs is the only campground that stays open year-round.
People should always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from other wildlife, according to the park. Visitors should wear traction aids over their shoes or boots to avoid slipping on boardwalks and falling into thermal areas.