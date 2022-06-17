Yellowstone National Park officials are still hoping to reopen a portion of the park sometime next week, though additional road damage had yet to be fully assessed as of Thursday afternoon.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during several calls Thursday with residents and business owners in gateway towns on Thursday that a portion of road was damaged by a slide Wednesday night south of Canyon Village, which is in the central part of the park.
Sholly said during calls in the early afternoon that crews were still assessing the damage.
“We’re evaluating right now and determining whether we have the capacity to fix that to the point where we can host traffic on that southern loop as early as next week,” Sholly said to Gardiner and Cooke City residents and businesses.
Sholly said staff is still assessing damages from heavy rains and floods that washed out portions of roads in the northern part of the park and caused the entire park to shut down.
Crews are out checking trails and backcountry bridges, Sholly said.
“The northern end of the park, similar to the road infrastructure being the most damaged, is also most impacted in the backcountry,” Sholly said.
The park is also working on assessing damage to the road to Cooke City through aerial imaging. Sholly said assessments there will include looking into temporary fixes or bypasses for damaged portions.
The park is continuing to assess the road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs and where the alignment of a future road could be; and whether the Old Gardiner Road connecting the town with Mammoth could be a temporary access route.
“That road was never designed for modern-day vehicle traffic,” Sholly said. “Most of us have driven on it here and there and it’s been fine for a car to drive up and down, but moving that to regular traffic, up and down, is a ways out.”
While the entrances in Gardiner and Cooke City face longer paths to reopening, the park has tentatively targeted next week to reopen the southern loop, though no date has been announced yet.
The gates serving the southern loop are the west, south and east entrances.
Sholly said during a call to West Yellowstone businesses and residents later in the day Thursday that they are considering controlling traffic flow into the southern loop by allowing cars to enter the park based on license plate numbers — those that end with an even number on one day, those with an odd number the other.
Sholly emphasized they are still trying to figure out what a system like that could look like, including how to address plates that are entirely letters.
“We’re still kind of building this as we’re flying,” Sholly said.
Earlier in the week, park officials had floated the idea of an online, timed reservation system for people to access the park.
Sholly said Thursday that they are still looking into a reservation system, but that it would be challenging to implement halfway through summer with tourists eager to find out if they will be able to get a reservation to align with their lodging bookings.
Sholly noted that Yellowstone also faces unique challenges with implementing a reservation with its size and the distance between gates that other parks with a system don’t have.
“I think it could work, or it’s at least worth trying,” Sholly said of a license plate-based system. “Until we make sure that, if we’re going to do a reservation system, that we’re all comfortable with it and it’s not going to disrupt your commerce.”