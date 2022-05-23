Boating and fishing seasons in Yellowstone National Park are set to open this weekend.
The seasons begin Saturday and will close Oct. 31, park officials announced in a news release Monday.
Fishing in most lakes and streams will be open with the exception of a few locations that stay closed through the early part of the summer. Blacktail Pond, Heart Lake and the Yellowstone River, open July 1. Streams flowing into Yellowstone Lake open July 15.
Fishing regulations call for artificial lures and flies only, all with single barbless hooks. Park fishing licenses are available online at recreation.gov, at in-park stores and in some vendors in surrounding towns.
Boats and float tubes are allowed on some park lakes, including Yellowstone Lake. Those planning to float on lakes in the park must get permits and have their watercraft inspected for aquatic invasive species before launching. Inspection stations for all watercraft will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bridge Bay Ranger Station, Grant Village Backcountry Office and Lewis Lake Ranger Station.
Inspections for float tubes only will be available at the Northeast Entrance and at Bechler Ranger Station.
Park officials are particularly concerned about the threats posed by zebra and quagga mussels. The mussels have been found all over the country, and can have “widespread ecological and economic effects,” the park said in a release. To help guard against their spread, the park is urging people to clean, drain and dry their watercraft and equipment before coming to the park.
The park is also concerned about the catch of a smallmouth bass near the confluence of the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers in February. Smallmouth bass aren’t native to the region and officials worry they could threaten native fish like Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
Sampling efforts didn’t turn up any additional bass finds in the park, but Yellowstone now requires anglers to kill and report any smallmouth bass caught in the park.