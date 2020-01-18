POCATELLO — A toddler was struck by a car on one of Pocatello's busiest streets on Friday afternoon.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the 3-year-old girl was hit by a car in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:10 p.m.
The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment following the accident.
The girl's name and an update on her condition have not been released.
Further details on the incident have not yet been made available by authorities.