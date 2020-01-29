POCATELLO — Jan. 27, 1945, is a date etched into Edith “Edie” Wiggers' soul.
On that day during World War II, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. More than 1 million people had been murdered in the camp's gas chambers.
Wiggers, who was born in Germany but currently resides in Pocatello, was a 3-year-old living in Poland at the time with her mother and two sisters. Her father was a German soldier fighting the Russians.
While the rest of the world would go on to remember Jan. 27, 1945, for the liberation of Auschwitz, Wiggers' memories of that day are more personal. She vividly remembers the date because it was when the war forced her family to flee their home in Poland during below-freezing temperatures, leaving nearly all of their belongings behind.
Nowadays, Wiggers is known throughout the Gate City for her volunteerism, something she was honored for on Wednesday. Wiggers was one of 20 Southeast Idaho residents over the age of 55 who received recognition for their professional and philanthropic achievements during the Idaho State Journal’s inaugural Silver Stars event held at the Red Lion Hotel.
In addition to Wiggers, the following 19 people over the age of 55 were honored during Wednesday's Silver Stars event: Matt Hunter, Don Johnson, Jim Johnston, Barrie Hunt, Don Aslett, Susan Cronquist, Larry Gebhardt, Christine Harris-Crivello, JoLeen Harrison, Betsy Howell, Dennis Jones, Virginia Kelly, Arlo Luke, Bryan K. Murray, Carol Parker, Karl Pettit, Kent Tingey, Valorie Watkins and Stephen Weeg.
After the event, Wiggers sat down with the Journal to reflect on her road to America, her professional career working for JCPenney and all of the volunteering she's done since retiring.
“We left in the middle of the night and it was 27 degrees below zero outside,” Wiggers said about fleeing Poland. “My father was a German soldier off in Russia. My mother had three children and I was the youngest. The Red Cross pounded on the door and said, ‘You’re still here? The Russians are crossing the border. You have to leave now.’”
After fleeing the Red Army’s push into Poland during the final months of the war, Wiggers, her mother and two elder sisters ended up in the British-controlled area of northwestern Germany.
“We ended up in the section of Germany controlled by England,” Wiggers said. “Farmers took us in and we lived in a wide hallway with four straw mattresses. My father gets out of Russia alive and was taken prisoner by the Americans. But he could speak English, so they made him an interpreter. And then they let him go look for his family. He had a pistol and two bullets. If he couldn’t find us he was going to end his life.”
While seeking refuge in a small farming hamlet in northwestern Germany, Wiggers’ mother developed an external goiter due to a lack of iodine. To receive the necessary radiation treatment, Wiggers’ mother walked 15 miles to the nearest hospital in Bremen, Germany, where she found distant relatives of Wiggers’ father. Before leaving Bremen, Wiggers' mother told the relatives that she and her children were staying in the hamlet.
“She told them that if anyone was looking for us we were in this small farming hamlet,” Wiggers said. “When looking for us, my father avoided going into East Germany, but he traveled about 1,500 miles by bicycle throughout the Allied German (sectors) before he reached Bremen. He was ready to give up when he found those people that knew where we were.”
Wiggers remembers her white haired, bearded father kissing her mother when he finally located them.
“My father took me up into his arms and I just remember he was so scratchy,” Wiggers said, referring to her father's beard. “I screamed and ran out. I was just over 4 years old at that time.”
Eventually, Wiggers and her family would make it to Munich, Germany, where everyone but her father was allowed to immigrate to America where Wigger’s maternal grandparents lived. She was 9 years old by that point.
The immigration process took about a year, she said, adding that initially her father was not allowed into America because he served in the German Army and there was no way to ensure he was not a Nazi SS officer.
After receiving specialized training in Switzerland to operate heavy machinery, Wiggers’ father was finally allowed to join his family in America.
Wiggers arrived in Catskill, New York, in 1950.
In her adult years, Wiggers would work for JCPenney in its corporate offices in Manhattan for six years. She met her husband, Gene Wiggers, who many Gate City area residents would refer to as "Mr. Volunteer" and the pair relocated to Rexburg so he could pursue a master’s degree in nursing at Ricks College.
In 1990, the Wiggerses moved to Pocatello where Gene would teach nursing at Idaho State University. Three years later, Gene was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
But Gene won his battle with the deadly disease, though it took a toll on him.
“After five years, he had his energy back and by that time he was age 66,” Edie said about her husband. “By then, he knew the secret to surviving was staying busy so he began volunteering for almost every organization in town — so much so that he was known as Mr. Volunteer.”
At age 83, Gene died on Dec. 16, 2015, but before he passed he planted within Edie the seed of volunteering and giving back to the community.
“It’s from him that I learned the benefit of volunteering, especially now that my life would be very lonely without offering my help to the community,” Edie said. “Volunteering provides you with better health.”
Aside from Mondays, Edie volunteers her time every weekday — serving as a cashier for the Pocatello Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays and Fridays, staffing the Pocatello Police Department's information desk on Wednesdays, and singing with the Silver Chords choir at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center on Thursdays.
“I have loved Pocatello ever since we moved here,” Edie said. “It is the right place for me and a wonderful place to live.”