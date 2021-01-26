POCATELLO — A woman and child suffered injuries and had to be extricated from their wrecked Nissan sedan following a two-vehicle crash near downtown Pocatello on Tuesday night.
The 10 p.m. crash at North Fifth Avenue and East Fremont Street involved the Nissan and a Chevy Tahoe SUV.
The adult female driver of the Tahoe, who suffered minor scrapes in the collision, was taken into custody by Pocatello police for suspicion of drunk driving following the crash, authorities said. She's currently being detained at Pocatello police headquarters and her name has not yet been released.
As of 11:30 p.m. the intersection of North Fifth and East Fremont remained closed to all traffic because of the wreck.
The woman and child trapped in the Nissan were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment after Pocatello firefighters extricated them from their heavily damaged car. Their names have not yet been released but their injuries are non-life threatening, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they believe the crash occurred when the driver of the Tahoe failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Nissan sedan.
The Nissan ended up being sandwiched between the Tahoe and the steps of Bethel Baptist Church on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The church's steps suffered minor damage but both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
