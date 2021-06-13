POCATELLO — Interstate 15 in Pocatello is partially blocked because of a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles.
The 5:15 p.m. Sunday wreck on the interstate's northbound lanes near the South Fifth Avenue exit involved as many as seven vehicles including a semi.
At least one person was injured in the wreck and Interstate 15's South Fifth Avenue exit is currently closed to all traffic.
As of 5:50 p.m. Sunday Interstate 15's northbound lanes remained partially blocked in the area of the crash and motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
The crash has caused traffic to be backed up for more than two miles on Interstate 15 northbound.
Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello police and the Pocatello Fire Department all responded to the wreck.
More information is expected to be released soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.