A multi-vehicle crash involving an Idaho National Laboratory bus on Highway 20 in Bingham County resulted in 34 people being injured, thousands of gallons of fuel being spilled and the road being shut down for 13 hours.
The wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 westbound east of the INL. State police said visibility on the road at the time of the crash was impacted by fog and blowing snow.
The crash began to unfold when Brenda J. Deans, 64, of Ammon, was driving westbound in her 2018 Ford Explorer and stopped on the highway, blocking the westbound lane, state police said. Miles R. Muir, 34, of Idaho Falls, driving a 2015 INL bus, stopped behind her. David B. Taylor, 62, of Ammon, driving a Volvo semi towing a tanker trailer, was unable to stop in time and struck the INL bus, state police said.
Taylor’s semi and tanker trailer came to rest off the highway’s right shoulder while the impact of the collision sent the INL bus into the rear of Deans’ Ford Explorer.
Both the bus and Explorer then also came to rest off the highway’s right shoulder.
The tanker trailer being pulled by Taylor’s semi was punctured during the collision and leaked about 3,000 gallons of fuel onto the ground, state police said.
Following behind Taylor was Brett C. Stacey, 45, of Idaho Falls, driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup. Stacey drove to the right to avoid the accident but was rear-ended by a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Aaron H. Varnes, 39, of Idaho Falls, state police said. Joshua D. Steineckert, 29, of Salt Lake City, driving a 2019 Nissan Xterra, then rear-ended Varnes’ Tacoma, pushing the pickup off the right side of the highway where it struck Deans’ Explorer, state police said.
State police, Idaho Transportation Department personnel, as well as emergency units from the INL responded to the crash.
Taylor was transported via private vehicle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of injuries suffered in the collision. A condition update on him was not available. Authorities said 33 other people including the other drivers involved in the crash as well as all of the passengers on the INL bus at the time of the collision were transported to the INL’s Central Medical Facility for treatment of minor and non-life threatening injuries.
State police said all of the drivers involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.
A HAZMAT team was called in to clean up the fuel spill. The multi-vehicle wreck and fuel spill resulted in Highway 20 being shut down until shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
