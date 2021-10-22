POCATELLO —David Worley believes the city's tax levy rate is too high for local wage earners to afford, largely because the city government has been "taxing and spending too much for the amount of growth we have."
In her second year on the City Council, Christine Stevens has become increasingly convinced that the city is failing to properly plan for the future and that the municipal government should be more transparent and fiscally responsible.
Under his leadership for more than a decade, Mayor Brian Blad said the city has experienced a drastic drop in unemployment, as well as significant growth in wages, and has become a far more attractive place in which to do business.
The three are the top candidates — offering vastly different opinions on the state affairs in Pocatello and the best path forward for the city — in a field of five running for mayor in the Nov. 2 election. Sam Laoboonmi filed to run but has suspended his campaign for personal reasons. Idaho Sierra, who has run for past offices as Idaho Lorax, is a perennial candidate who hasn't invested in a campaign and said he filed mostly to use the platform to raise awareness about his environmental concerns.
Worley
Worley and his wife, Barbara, lived for several years in Virginia but ultimately returned to their home town, Pocatello, about a year ago, concerned Virginia was starting to restrict freedoms and impose draconian policies, such as COVID-19 restrictions.
To their dismay, Worley said he and Barbara discovered freedoms were also "eroding" in Idaho. Worley said he decided to run for office to address that problem.
Worley was born and raised in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School, where he met his wife. He joined the military out of high school, serving with the 1-148th Field Artillery Battalion. In 2004, he made his first deployment to Iraq.
He also served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Philadelphia. He completed the first half of his bachelor's degree in political science at Idaho State University and finished the degree at George Mason University in Virginia.
After finishing his degree, he resumed his military career, becoming commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and serving two more tours in the Middle East.
Upon returning to Pocatello, Worley split time between here and Wyoming with the military. He recently resigned from his active duty military position to focus on running for office.
Worley said controlling the city's spending and reducing its tax levy would be top priorities. Lower taxes would also spur business investment, he said.
"The levy rate is too high in comparison with the city's low median household income," Worley said. "Job growth and population growth has been pretty anemic. The city's tax increases are going up at a much faster pace."
If he isn't elected, he said working as a seminary teacher for his church or taking a full-time position with the local Army National Guard may be options.
Worley believes the city's staff is too large in comparison with other cities of comparable size. He'd like to do some restructuring, reducing staff through attrition to provide the "same services with a leaner more effective force."
He also believes the city should explore privatizing certain services, such as the local swimming complex.
Worley has experience managing an organization with similar staffing as the city. He was an operations officer over an infantry battalion with about 500 soldiers, planning large missions.
In his opinion, a primary role of city government is to protect the rights of individuals from courts and higher levels of government. He offered Second Amendment issues and COVID-19 mandates as cases in point. Though he's not against people wearing face masks or getting vaccinations for COVID-19, he's concerned about "compelling an entire population of people to put something in their body."
"I'm not a doctor — it's not my area of expertise — but I do think we should be cognizant there are reasons to be concerned (about the COVID vaccine) that people have, and we should respect that," Worley said.
Stevens
During her more than 20-year career as a public school administrator, Stevens drafted collaborative strategic plans, created measurable goals and documented progress toward meeting those goals.
Based on her experience serving on the City Council, she believes similar good planning and accounting practices aren't in place in Pocatello's city government.
"I know from knocking on doors many people feel very overburdened with property taxes. I believe we need to be having straightforward conversations about what can the city do about that," Stevens said. "Running a budget between $130 million and $136 million without a long-ranged, focused, collaborative plan is not getting taxpayers the best bang for the buck and not serving the community as we should."
At the departmental level, Stevens said some departments have good plans and others don't. But she believes even the good departmental plans are existing "without a comprehensive city context."
"I have spoken repeatedly about the need for a focused economic development plan, which we do not have," Stevens said. "I believe the city has an important role to play in developing an economic development plan that dovetails with its long-range strategic plan."
Stevens believes the city's current budgeting process forces its departments to compete with one another for limited resources. She believes department leaders would relish the opportunity to work "in the context of a long-range strategic plan" that would make budgeting more collaborative and less competitive.
"I ran for council on accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility. I have done everything in my power to bring conversations around being fiscally responsible to the table," Stevens said, adding she's never shied away from asking the hard fiscal questions.
Stevens asked the city's chief financial officer to produce a complete set of Pocatello's fiscal policies and procedures. After viewing that presentation, Stevens said it became apparent that the city has work to do on improving them.
"Our policies are largely out of date and we need to be reviewing and updating them," Stevens said, arguing the policies don't reflect widely recognized best practices.
Stevens said the exercise also made it clear that the city lacks procedures delineating how to implement those policies. Furthermore, she said the council doesn't have a "spending plan."
"I believe we have employees and departments are doing an excellent job but in terms of providing them a comprehensive, organized, focused context in which to do their work, we don't have that," Stevens said.
Stevens believes in implementing term limits for elected officials. She believes the city should also implement a chief administrative officer empowered to work with department heads, which would smooth the transition and enable the city to continue on its long-range plan in the event of a change in mayor.
She said she would work with the council to examine their statutory authority, shoulder their full statutory responsibilities and "fully implement themselves as an equal third branch of government."
Stevens believes over the years, councils have abdicated responsibilities and authorities to the executive branch.
Stevens said she would draw from the expertise of the local business community by creating advisory cabinets. They would comprise volunteer experts who would help with economic development issues, organizational structure policies and other issues.
Blad
Blad believes the city has undergone a transformation for the better since he took office in 2010.
Back then, he said the city was borrowing money from its utilities to make payroll. Nowadays, he said Pocatello has a balanced budget and enough reserves to get by for at least three months.
In 2010, Blad said the Idaho Department of Labor estimated the local unemployment rate at 10.6 percent, compared with 2.7 percent today. The 39,000 local residents who are currently employed is nearly double the 2010 workforce, and the hourly wage has risen from $11 to $19.70, he said. The city has also added about 260 businesses since 2013, he said.
"I ran on the idea that we would try to make people's lives in Pocatello better," Blad said.
Blad believes he's helped that growth by removing some city policies that were hindering local investment. He explained the city streamlined the process for plan reviews and consolidated ordinances and codes pertaining to development, many of which were contradictory.
The city has also streamlined some of its physical operations, combining several departments into a single location and selling other city properties, he said.
During his time in office, Blad said Pocatello has achieved many milestones. The South Valley Connector is finished. The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial has been completed in the Northgate multi-use development. The Great Western Malting Plant has roughly doubled its size. Amy's Kitchen has opened and is employing about 1,000 workers. Allstate Insurance opened a local call center. The FBI made three expansions. Occupancy is up in the downtown area.
Blad believes the city has also strengthened its relationship to Idaho State University.
Blad has set up a reading challenge for local children and the Mayor's Scholarship Fund, which has awarded 10 scholarships for $2,000 each.
Regarding opponents' criticism that the city hasn't planned for the future, Blad noted that the city is currently updating a comprehensive plan to guide the community for the next decade.
"The city of Pocatello has a comprehensive plan that absolutely guides and directs the departments and guides and directs the happenings of the city," Blad said.
Blad said he's comfortable with the city's current levy rate, which he described as middle of the pack. The lion's share of the city budget comes from utility fee revenue and grants. Regarding the portion of the budget that comes from property taxes, Blad said police and fire services represent the majority of spending, and he sees no public appetite for cutting emergency services.
"I believe our responsibility is not to defund but to continue to fund at the proper level," Blad said. "... I think we're in pretty good shape where we are right now."