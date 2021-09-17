POCATELLO — Pet owners in the city's north side should soon have access to a large, fenced dog park with separate areas for big and small canines.
The forthcoming Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter Dog Park will encompass an acre within OK Ward Park.
Kelly Boodry, president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, said work is planned to commence immediately, and the city and his organization hope to have the dog park open before the first snow of this fall arrives.
Boodry said the eventual goal is to add canine playground equipment — such as dog-friendly tunnels and slides — and decorative park benches. The city has donated a pet drinking fountain, where owners will fill their dog bowls, and the organization will likely fund a second drinking fountain for the park.
A 5-foot, chainlink fence will surround the park, with a concrete strip running along it to make the border easier to mow. There will also be a concrete slab by the front gate, leading to separate entrances for big and small dogs.
On Thursday, the City Council accepted a $95,000 donation from Friends of the Animal Shelter. Of the total, $50,000 was earmarked for the dog park and the remainder was dedicated to making fire and safety improvements at the animal shelter.
Boodry said estimates for the fencing and concrete work have come in at a combined $35,000. Remaining funds will be used to purchase amenities, such as doggie playground equipment. Cornerstone Concrete and Monroe Fence Co. were selected as the contractors.
The city currently has two dog parks: One is located near the Pocatello Animal Shelter and the other is within a small area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Boodry said both parks are heavily utilized and there was a need for a park in the city's north side. He believes pet owners will also enjoy having a larger space with some modern amenities in OK Ward Park.
Pet owners already routinely use OK Ward Park for exercising their dogs, and Boodry believes having a designated dog park will help keep the park area clean while providing pet owners the ability to let their dogs legally run off leash.
"If the folks like this dog park and it works really well, we'll start funding dog parks in other parts of the city that need them," Boodry said. "We're always on the lookout for areas that may need a dog park."
Boodry said the city approached Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter about 10 years ago and asked if the organization would help fund a dog park. He said the organization declined the request at the time due to lack of funding. The group now has funds for the project from its fundraisers and bequeathments.
Boodry believes the space at OK Ward Park where the dog park will be located is an idyllic setting, with lots of trees.
Boodry said his organization's annual Splash Dance for Dogs fundraiser, during which canines are turned loose to swim at Ross Park, which was scheduled for Saturday, demonstrates how well dogs interact and socialize in large groups. The same holds true at dog parks, he said.
"Most people who utilize dog parks are pretty responsible owners," Boodry said. "... Dogs get along tremendously — a lot better than people do."