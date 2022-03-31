CHUBBUCK — Construction of the new Olive Garden restaurant in Chubbuck is expected to begin this week, with the demolition of an existing building there first on a list of tasks for the project.
The Chubbuck Olive Garden will be located in a building that's to be built where the former Red Lobster building is currently located along Yellowstone Avenue just east of the Pine Ridge Mall, according to the building permit application.
Fencing around the construction site was installed Tuesday. Don Matson, planning manager for the City of Chubbuck, said demolition of the existing building will start this week, and the plot of land will be cleared to make room.
Matson said he does not know exactly when the Olive Garden project will be finished, or when the restaurant is expected to open.
The building permit application was filed on Sept. 28, 2021, by Olive Garden Holdings of Orlando, Florida.
According to the document, plans are to demolish the existing 6,729-square-foot structure and build a new 6,489-square-foot Olive Garden. The value of the new construction is estimated to be $2.5 million.
The single-story Olive Garden building will have space for 209 occupants, the paperwork shows.
The closest Olive Garden restaurants to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area are in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah.