CHUBBUCK — Work on a planned new animal shelter in Chubbuck is still in progress despite issues revolving around getting all the materials for the job, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said recently.
That matter has proven challenging for the project, which had its groundbreaking ceremony in September.
The challenges are similar to those involved for many types of construction projects over the last year, according to England.
“Like everything else it’s about getting materials for the job,” he said.
And finding enough personnel has also been a challenge for most types of construction underway in the area, he said.
But the project has done well overall in finding enough of the needed workers.
In addition, the weather hasn’t been entirely cooperative for building the shelter, which is being created north of the old Chubbuck City Hall.
“Everything on the ground would get dry enough and it would rain again,” England said.
And contractors would have to haul in some fill to keep going, he said.
But overall the new shelter, which will have an address of 5160 Yellowstone Avenue, will be about three times larger than the current one.
So it will provide a lot more space for animal shelter operations.
Currently, hopes are to complete the new shelter around March, though work is slightly behind.
England says they were pleased with the progress toward the end of the first quarter.
The current facility for Chubbuck has needed an upgrade for a while and it will serve the community really well, according to Police Chief Bill Guiberson.
He says the need for the new animal shelter has been apparent for quite some time.
The existing animal shelter was previously a maintenance shed that someone donated and that was brought to the current location in the 1990s.
But the city eventually outgrew it.
“It was just an inadequate building for the needs and for the animals,” Guiberson said.
And he says the new shelter will take good advantage of its location by busy Yellowstone Avenue.
The shelter will essentially have a storefront to showcase the animals available for adoption so people can see them.
Meantime, he said that animal incidents are usually in the top three categories of calls on a weekly, monthly and annual basis.
So the added space will come in handy for the typical day-to-day operations of the new Chubbuck animal shelter.
Guiberson adds that generally the shelter’s employees will find the owners of the animals fairly quickly.
And the new shelter will help continue that success.
Plus, he said they won’t have to hire more than the existing two workers for the new shelter in the short term.
But it’s not impossible that another person might be needed at some point in the future if demand for those services increases, he said.
“As the city grows and things progress we may be looking at those types of things,” Guiberson said.
Meanwhile, he said the plan is to hold a grand opening for the community when the new shelter is finished.
Adoptions of pets from the Chubbuck animal shelter, which is staffed by two people, cost $35 for dogs and $15 for cats.
The shelter hours are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or from 3 to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The phone number is (208)-239-3249.