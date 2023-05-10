Traffic cone construction

The Idaho Transportation Department began construction work between Twin Falls and Jerome along Interstate 84 on April 24.

 Drew Nash/Times-News

The Idaho Transportation Department has begun a project to widen Interstate 84 between the South Jerome Interchange at Exit 168, and the Twin Falls Interchange at Exit 173.

The two-year project will include nighttime lane reductions in each direction and occasional daytime lane reductions.

