POCATELLO — Demolition of the former Idaho Central Credit Union building on East Benton Street has begun, marking the start of a months-long project that will bring a new Starbucks coffee shop to Pocatello.
Demolition at the site at 544 E. Benton St. started on Monday and is expected to be completed within two weeks, according to Don Zebe, a commercial real estate specialist who has been involved in the project for years.
A new multi-tenant building will be built on the lot. Starbucks is confirmed to be moving in, but its neighboring tenants have not yet been confirmed. There will be 2,800 square feet of space up for lease by other businesses.
Zebe said he anticipates the project to be finished in spring of 2023, but it could be done sooner, possibly by the end of 2022, depending on supplies availability, an issue that has loomed over this project and others.
"People always wonder if anything's really gonna happen. We know it is, but until the rubber meets the road, people are pretty skeptical," Zebe said. "We're excited that the project has started and that things like this really do take place and that there's positive progress like this in the community."
The new Starbucks will join at least four others already in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area. There is also a new full-service Starbucks location planned for Idaho State University’s library when it is remodeled in the near future.