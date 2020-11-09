POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s executive vice president and provost is resigning.
Laura Woodworth-Ney is leaving her post to pursue other career opportunities, according to ISU officials, who added that her last day will be sometime in mid-January.
“Laura’s contributions to this University are numerous and critical,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in a news release. “I can say unequivocally that Laura has demonstrated truly exemplary leadership that will have a lasting impact on this institution. But more than that, Laura’s leadership has a resounding impact on the entire system of education in Idaho. We have been so fortunate to have her steady, thoughtful, and compassionate approach in the role of our provost. I, personally, have been greatly honored to work alongside her.”
Woodworth-Ney, a fourth-generation Idahoan, has been the executive vice president and provost since August 2016. But she’s been serving at ISU for much longer than that.
Woodworth-Ney was previously the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and the associate vice president in Academic Affairs before that.
“In her 10 years in Academic Affairs, Woodworth-Ney has helped to attract top deans and faculty, expanded ISU’s campus reach, increased Idaho State’s international reputation in research and teaching, and most recently, she led ISU’s academic community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the news release.
Woodworth-Ney is also Idaho’s representative on the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education’s Academic Forum, has been the chair of the Idaho State Board of Education Office’s Council on Academic Affairs and Programs on two occasions, and is responsible for ISU’s regional accreditation with the Northwest Commission on Colleges, officials said.
“Laura personifies what it means to be a strong leader, and the beneficiaries of her leadership go beyond the students, faculty and staff at Idaho State University,” Matt Freeman, executive director of the Idaho State Board of Education, said in the news release. “Her colleagues across Idaho’s colleges and universities and at the State Board of Education have benefited greatly from her calm, thoughtful, and caring leadership. On behalf of the State Board, I thank Laura for her many years of service, and wish her the very best in this next chapter of her career.”
ISU officials say they will hold discussions with faculty members before they begin a national search for Woodworth-Ney’s replacement. They have not yet announced an interim provost.