Four women, two doctors and the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians are suing the state of Idaho over its lack of exemptions in the state’s abortion bans.

The women named in the case, which is part of a legal effort by the Center for Reproductive Rights that includes legal challenges in Oklahoma and Tennessee, were all denied abortion care when they faced severe health complications and their fetus had a fatal diagnosis. All of the women had wanted pregnancies.

Jennifer.Adkins.2.jpg

Jennifer Adkins 
Dr.Julie.Lyons.1.jpg

Dr. Julie Lyons

V Jinx

To the women and physicians in this action, Thank You.!!!!!!!!

