FORT HALL — A woman was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening after a man shot her Wednesday morning off of Eagle Road, according to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Fort Hall Police responded to the incident at 7:35 a.m. Police said the alleged shooter was a Native American and the victim was not a Native American.
Fort Hall officers are being assisted by the FBI the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
No additional information was available at press time.