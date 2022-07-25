stock search and rescue boat on Snake River

A search and rescue boat on the Snake River.

 Photo courtesy of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A 53-year-old woman was rescued last night from the South Fork of the Snake River near Fall Creek after jumping off her small inflatable kayak.

Dispatch received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday from a family member who located the kayak floating near Fall Creek and advised the woman on it had not been seen for over 30 minutes. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue, dive and drone teams all responded along with Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State Police, Swan Valley Fire, and the Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance stationed in Swan Valley.