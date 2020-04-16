POCATELLO — A woman suffered burns as a result of a late Thursday morning mobile home fire in south Pocatello.
The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at a mobile home in the 3500 block of South Fifth Avenue just south of Ross Park.
Authorities reported that the woman was in the mobile home at the time of the fire and suffered burns before exiting the residence. She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said her burns were not very serious and she is expected to survive.
A man was also in the mobile home at the time of the fire but escaped without suffering any injuries, Pocatello police said.
The mobile home was destroyed by the flames but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any of the adjacent mobile homes in the trailer park.
It took Pocatello firefighters less than an hour to extinguish the fire.
Pocatello police also responded to the fire and temporarily closed down roads within the mobile home park so that firefighters could fight the fire without having to worry about vehicle traffic.
Authorities haven't yet released the names of the man and woman who were in the mobile home at the time of the blaze.
The fire remains under investigation by the Pocatello Fire Department.