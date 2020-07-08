A 23-year-old Fort Hall woman who sustained serious injuries in a car versus train collision on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation this week is still trying to recover.
Officials with Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello said Thursday that Kayla Yupe remained in critical condition.
The collision between the car and a Union Pacific freight train occurred around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the railroad crossing on Sheepskin Road near Highway 91, authorities said.
One woman, whom the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes identified as Billie Jo Kaiyou, 41, of Fort Hall, died in the incident. Another Fort Hall resident, Cordell Tissidimit, 22, was treated for injuries and then released from the hospital.
Tribal authorities said the car occupied by Kaiyou, Yupe and Tissidimit was traveling east on Sheepskin Road and collided with the northbound freight train.
An emergency helicopter landed at the intersection of Sheepskin Road and Highway 91 near the crash scene and airlifted one of the injured women to PMC. The other two victims were transported to PMC via ground ambulances.
Authorities confirmed on Tuesday night that Kaiyou died at PMC.
Highway 91 and Sheepskin Road were temporarily shut down because of the collision.
The FBI, Fort Hall police, Fort Hall Fish and Game Department, Idaho State Police and Union Pacific Railroad personnel responded to assist firefighters and paramedics at the scene, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
The collision remains under investigation, the Tribes said, adding that they are looking into the safety of the intersection, which bears a yield sign, as part of that process.