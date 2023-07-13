The scene of Thursday morning's wreck at North 15th Avenue and East Clark Street near Idaho State University in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash near Idaho State University on Thursday morning.
The wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m. at North 15th Avenue and East Clark Street.
The injured woman was the driver of a Chevrolet compact car involved in the crash. Pocatello firefighters had to extricate her from her wrecked car by pulling the driver's side door off the vehicle.
The other two vehicles in the crash were a Toyota SUV and GMC pickup truck.
The injured woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities described her injuries as non-life threatening.
The intersection of North 15th and East Clark was shut down for over an hour because of the crash.
Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash or provided further details on how the accident occurred.
The wreck remains under investigation.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.