CHUBBUCK — After first considering a career as a police officer, a Pocatello woman ultimately decided that serving as a police dispatcher was her preferred career path and she recently marked five years on the job.
Kodi Jones said she did ride-alongs with officers when she was younger and talked with them about being a police officer.
“I just told my mom that one day I’m going to be a cop,” she said.
But after looking into it further, she decided that working as a dispatcher was more up her alley than serving as a street officer.
“I was just like … this is for me,” she said.
The 26-year-old, who recently celebrated five years as a Chubbuck dispatcher, is one of eight dispatchers at the Chubbuck Police Department and says they normally have two dispatchers on duty at one time.
And she loves what she does.
“It’s fun working for a small department because we’re a lot closer together — like a little family almost,” she said.
She says she likes playing a part in providing people with help when they need it.
“When you get a hot call, you just have a phone and you can’t actually go help, she said. “But you just make sure that help is on the way.”
She says the total number of calls for Chubbuck dispatchers — who work 10-hour shifts four days a week — during any given day can vary widely.
Jones, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, says that for a typical call they just collect information and determine what the caller requires from the department.
“And once you figure out what kind of help they need then we send officers or the fire crew or the ambulance or whoever they need to them,” she said.
Jones says they get a fair number of health-related calls, but more generally they get calls that require an officer to respond.
And there’s almost always a wide variety of calls.
“Every day is different,” Jones said. “Like I can’t come into one shift and say, tonight I expect this many calls — you never know.”
But weather clearly plays a big role in the number of calls that dispatchers receive on a given day.
If it’s snowing, they know there will probably be a lot of slide-offs and accidents that require a response from officers, she said. Those are typically among the busiest nights, and that means there will be a lot of things for dispatchers to keep track of.
That’s where technology plays a vital role.
She says they have a police database where they keep all of their running calls and track which officers are on each call and where the officers are going next.
“And then when more calls come in we just fill those priorities with whatever is the highest priority and work our way down,” Jones said.
She said sometimes a single event, such as an accident, will bring in many calls to the dispatchers as people drive by or family members are informed and then call dispatchers.
“So our busy nights that we’re just going call-to-call-to call, all night long — that’s what we consider like a big night,” Jone said.
And those nights happen not infrequently.
The slower nights are when they’re picking up a phone call every now and again over the course of an entire shift, she said.
Jones says people sometimes might call in just to ask questions on some topic that doesn’t require an officer response.
And when it rains people seem to more often stay home, so that can mean fewer calls over a shift.
“People usually stay in and keep to themselves,” she said.
So those are typically slower nights. Others are a lot busier.
And if there should be a major incident that overwhelms the resources in Chubbuck, they have backup.
“Sometimes we’ll get quite a few calls at the same time that all need the police right now,” she said.
That’s when she can contact surrounding agencies for extra help.
“I know that I can call another agency and say I need help and they will be there for us,” Jones said.
And she says if the city of Chubbuck grows enough it may eventually reach a point of needing more dispatchers.
Meanwhile, even though she’s not patrolling the streets, dispatching is rewarding work in many ways and takes a fair bit of training.
“It’s a lot that goes into it just learning all the different programs that we operate on,” said Jones, who works both days and nights.
And learning all of the programs can be overwhelming at first. So they methodically bring in any new dispatchers.
“We teach them the less stressful stuff up to the high priority stuff and mix it all together and let them do it all the time,” she said.
It’s vital work for the officers on the street.
“We rely on each other and we have to be hand-in-hand all the time,” Jones said.
If officers are heading out to a tense or potentially dangerous situation they will have the dispatchers tracking what’s happening.
“They know we will be there for them and we will make sure that everything goes as smooth as it can for them,” Jones said.