A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of July 23 when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing.
Madison County sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
"The (reporting party) stated a naked women walked through his front door without knocking," said the deputy in his report. "He had never seen her before and didn't know who she was."
EMTs were called and gave the woman a medical examination.
The deputy eventually learned who the woman was and where she was from.
"I took her back home which was just down the road about a quarter mile away," the police report stated.
The officer ended the investigation around 4 a.m.
