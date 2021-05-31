On Monday May 31, 2021, at 11:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 61, north of Inkom.
Craig Broadbent, 43, of Rexburg, was driving northbound in a 2000 Ford Expedition pulling a 1985 camp trailer.
Broadbent lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder.
Broadbent's passenger Carolyn Broadbent, 42, of Rexburg, and a juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The right lane of northbound I15 was blocked for approximately two hours.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.