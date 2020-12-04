POCATELLO — A woman suffered injuries on Friday morning when her compact SUV overturned multiple times in Pocatello.
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the junction of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86, also known as the Flying Y.
The woman lost control of her Hyundai Santa Fe and the vehicle overturned several times, ending up about 30 yards off the freeway.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
An update on her condition was not immediately available.
The woman's compact SUV was totaled in the crash.
The Interstate 15/Interstate 86 junction was partially blocked for several minutes because of the wreck.
The accident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police who are expected to release additional information soon.