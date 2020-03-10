SODA SPRINGS — A woman was injured late Monday morning when the SUV she was a passenger in collided head on with an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow.
The crash that left Veronica Mendez, 53, of Las Vegas, injured occurred around 11:55 a.m. on Highway 34 north of Soda Springs.
Mendez was a passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Javier Mendez, also 53, of Las Vegas. The Traverse was heading southbound on Highway 34 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a northbound ITD snowplow driven by Brian Muir, 64, of Wayan, Idaho State Police said.
Following the wreck Veronica Mendez was transported via ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs. She is expected to survive her injuries, authorities said.
No one else was hurt in the collision and state police said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
Highway 34 was shut down for about two hours because of the crash.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Caribou County Sheriff's Office and Caribou County Emergency Medical Services.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.