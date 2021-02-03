On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 68, in Pocatello.
Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, in a Freightliner semi-truck with one trailer.
The semi-truck crossed over the median and went into southbound traffic.
Warr struck a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello.
The vehicles came to rest in the median and in the southbound lanes of travel.
All drivers were wearing a seatbelt.
Akers was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical, in Pocatello.
The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes.
Alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.