A pickup truck involved in Wednesday afternoon's crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello sits in the median.

 KYLE RILEY PHOTO

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 68, in Pocatello.

Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, in a Freightliner semi-truck with one trailer.

The semi-truck crossed over the median and went into southbound traffic.

Warr struck a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello.

The vehicles came to rest in the median and in the southbound lanes of travel.

All drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Akers was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical, in Pocatello.

The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.