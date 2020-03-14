On March 13, 2020, at approximately 11:05 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a three vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 26 and Iona Rd. in Idaho Falls.
Benjamin Colson, 18, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 west on Iona Rd. at the stop sign of the intersection with US26.
Coley Jones, 37, of Missoula, MT, driving a 2012 Chevrolet van, was stopped at the stop sign on eastbound Iona at the intersection with US26.
Candi Gagnon, 60, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2013 Nissan Versa southwest on US26.
Colson failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Gagnon's vehicle in the intersection. Colson's vehicle then struck Jones' vehicle.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Gagnon was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.