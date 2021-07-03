POCATELLO — A woman was injured during Pocatello's Independence Day parade on Saturday morning, police said.
The woman suffered minor injuries when she fell off a float around 10 a.m. on West Center Street near the underpass, authorities said.
The woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, Pocatello police said.
The incident caused the parade to grind to a halt for about 15 minutes while police and paramedics responded to the woman.
The woman's name has not been released.