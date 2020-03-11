A 35-year-old Pocatello woman is facing felony charges in Bannock County.
Caitlin H. Dowd has been charged with two counts of burglary, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for March 18.
Dowd is accused of entering both Albertsons and Fred Meyer this month with the intent to commit theft, according to court records. She allegedly tried to take items from the stores without paying for them.
Pocatello police arrested her for the crimes on Sunday.