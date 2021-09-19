Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A woman, who was trapped underneath an UTV Friday, later succumbed to those injuries.
The accident happened at 10:53 p.m., near Big Springs in Island Park.
After Tonya Taylor became trapped and submerged in water underneath the UTV, her husband, Scott Taylor, called Fremont County Dispatch to report the accident.
“Scott Taylor had initially attempted to lift the UTV off his wife but was unable to move the vehicle. Scott ran to a nearby cabin and contacted the occupant. (Scott Taylor) was able to make the call to 911 at that time. Scott’s phone was lost during the accident,” said the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
Scott Taylor and the cabin’s occupant returned to the scene where they were unsuccessful in moving the UTV from off Tonya Taylor.
“Law enforcement arrived on scene 15 minutes after the call came in and was able to assist in moving the vehicle enough to get Tonya out from underneath it. CPR was started immediately,” it said.
Shortly afterward, Island Park EMS arrived where they continued CPR along with additional life-saving procedures. A ground ambulance transported Tonya Taylor and later met up with Air Idaho at Elk Creek in Island Park. The flight crew continued life saving measures and was assisted by the ambulance crew. The rescue crews took Tonya Taylor in the ground ambulance to the Madison Memorial Hospital to continue CPR, stated the press release.
“Tonya succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death,” it said.
The accident is under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.