Cousins

Marianne Bornhoft, center, sits with Jennifer Hultquist, left, and Lyndia Danielson, right, and talks about their cousin relationship on Dec. 15 at Bornhoft’s home in Spokane. They discovered they were related using Ancestry and 23andMe DNA tests. 

 Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined.

Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends. Danielson had always felt like family, but both were unaware of their common ancestors until then.

