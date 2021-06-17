LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A woman died and a man sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a four-wheeler accident near this Bannock County resort town, authorities said.
The ATV wreck occurred on South Smith Canyon Road near Lava Hot Springs around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The man and woman were riding on the ATV at the time of the crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, age 67, was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the man or woman or where they're from. An update on the man's condition was not immediately available Thursday evening.
Both the man and the woman were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, which is currently being investigated by the Idaho State Police.
In addition to state police, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Portneuf Air Rescue, and ambulance services from Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Pocatello responded to the crash.
