Idaho State Police say a woman died and a man sustained serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the mountains southwest of Lava Hot Springs late Thursday afternoon.
Chikay Cole, 67, of Sandy, Utah, around 4:07 p.m. was traveling northbound on Smith Canyon Road near Pine View Loop on a 2019 Polaris ATV with her passenger, Kerry Cole, 67, also of Sandy, Utah, when Chikay failed to negotiate a turn, state police said.
Both riders were ejected from the ATV and Chikay succumbed to her injuries at the scene, state police said.
Kerry was transported by Portnuef Air Rescue helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday evening.
Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, which is currently being investigated by state police.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue team also responded to the crash.