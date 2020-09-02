On September 2, at approximately 12:21 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH32, near milepost 25, south of Ashton, in Fremont County.
Sara Madsen, 24, of Tetonia, was driving eastbound on SH32, in a 1999 Ford Ranger, when her vehicle went off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned. Madsen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.