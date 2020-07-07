FORT HALL — A woman died and two other people were injured on Tuesday as a result of a car and a Union Pacific freight train colliding on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, authorities said.
The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the railroad crossing on Sheepskin Road near Highway 91.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes identified the woman who died as Billie Jo Kaiyou, 41, of Fort Hall. The Tribes identified the two people who were injured as 23-year-old Kayla Yupe and 22-year-old Cordell Tissidimit, both of Fort Hall.
Tribal authorities said the car occupied by Kaiyou, Yupe and Tissidimit was traveling east on Sheepskin Road and collided with the northbound freight train.
An emergency helicopter landed at the intersection of Sheepskin Road and Highway 91 near the crash scene and airlifted one of the injured women to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The other two victims were transported to PMC via ground ambulances.
Authorities confirmed on Tuesday night that Kaiyou died at PMC. Condition updates on Yupe and Tissidimit were not available.
Highway 91 and Sheepskin Road were temporarily shut down because of the collision.
The FBI, Fort Hall police, Fort Hall Fish and Game Department, Idaho State Police and Union Pacific Railroad personnel responded to assist firefighters and paramedics at the scene, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
The collision remains under investigation, the Tribes said.