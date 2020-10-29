On October 28, 2020, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 141, one mile east of Bliss.
Jesse Rubio, 40, of Twin Falls, was driving eastbound in a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML. Rubio lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. The vehicle came to rest on the south side of the Interstate.
Rubio was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
Rubio's passenger, Johnny Rubio, 32, of Twin Falls, was wearing a seatbelt. Johnny Rubio was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
Next of kin has been notified.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Idaho State Police were assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department.