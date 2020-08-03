BOZEMAN, Montana — A Bozeman woman is accused of felony animal abuse after Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies found 67 animals, many without access to food, water or a clean kennel, on her property in late July.
Kami Marie Reihman, 35, was cited with felony aggravated animal abuse of more than 10 animals and with violating her probationary sentence from an earlier case. Judge Bryan Adams set her bail at $100,000 and ordered that the woman have no contact with any animals or livestock, firearms or any other “destructive devices.”
“Especially no contact with any animals or livestock,” Adams said at the hearing. “The affidavit and the amount of animals listed here is concerning to the court.”
Reihman was on probation for a 2019 charge of felony elder extortion for spending more than $100,000 on her grandmother’s credit cards. In that case, Reihman was offered a plea agreement of a six-year deferred sentence and ordered to repay $25,153.
According to court documents, a probation officer was searching Reihman’s residence on July 30 and found dogs kenneled in a warm basement with no access to water except a toilet and that the area smelled like animal urine and feces. The probation officer also found multiple puppies in one kennel with “very limited room to move around.”
On July 31, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office applied for and was granted a search warrant from Judge John Brown to find and recover all animals at Reihman’s residence.
Deputies removed 67 animals — three cats, four kittens, eight dogs, nine puppies, two lizards, a fish, a ferret, a chinchilla, two turkeys, eight geese, eight ducks, 19 sheep and one goat. The animals have been placed in temporary care.
The documents stated that the dogs were “extremely” thin and thirsty and that the kennels were covered in hair, dirt and feces. The lizards had no food and water, and the lizards, ferret and chinchilla were all in dirty cages. The bones of the sheep were protruding enough to be felt underneath the wool, and deputies found dead hens and chickens in the back part of the property, the affidavit said.
According charging documents, deputies also found 14 firearms, boxes of ammunition, and multiple bottles of liquor and other alcoholic beverages, all in violations of Reihman’s probation.
Two of those firearms were loaded and accessible to small children.
County attorney Bradley Bowen said during the hearing that Reihman also had two pending charges of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Reihman’s arraignment is scheduled for August 28. She remained in the county jail later Monday.