An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with grand theft after she reportedly stole a rental car.
The car, a 2021 Nissan Murano, was rented by Denise Eatman, 48, on April 30 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The vehicle was valued at $32,000.
The affidavit states the car was scheduled to be returned on May 7, until Eatman extended the rental to May 21. Eatman reportedly did not return the car, and cancelled the credit card used to rent the car.
The company made multiple attempts to contact Eatman by phone and mail, but letters to her address were returned as undeliverable.
On June 5 the business manager spoke to a man claiming to be Eatman’s husband in a phone call who said the car would be returned that night. The car was not returned, however. When the manager attempted to call again, they reportedly found the business’s number had been blocked.
On June 21 an Idaho Falls Police Department officer went to an address for Eatman. A woman answered who said she knew Eatman and told the officer the car would be returned by the end of the day. The car was not returned.
A criminal case was filed Tuesday against Eatman and she was arrested Thursday, according to court records. Grand theft is punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in Bonneville County Court.