POCATELLO — A woman has been arrested for alleged drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash that left another person injured at a busy Pocatello intersection on Sunday morning.
The 8:15 a.m. collision between two cars occurred at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and East Oak Street.
Following the crash Pocatello police arrested an adult female driver of one of the cars for alleged drunk driving.
She was transported by police to Bannock County Jail but her name has not yet been released.
Authorities said another occupant of one of the vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The crash shut down the Yellowstone-East Oak intersection for nearly an hour.
Both cars were totaled.
Pocatello police are expected to release more information on the crash, including the names of those involved, on Monday.