A North Carolina woman has been charged with felony eluding and driving under the influence after leading local authorities in a high-speed chase through two counties that ended when she crashed the vehicle, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s office.
Chandler Lippert, 28, of Clayton, North Carolina, was listed in fair condition at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday following the Monday evening police chase and wreck, PMC staff said.
The incident began to unfold around 8:45 p.m. Monday when a Caribou County Sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop Lippert, who was driving a white four-door sedan at an excessive speed through the city of Soda Springs, the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle failed to yield and attempted to outrun the pursuing law enforcement vehicles, with speeds reaching excess of 100 mph along Highway 30 toward Bannock County, deputies said.
Lippert lost control of the car and crashed at the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 30 in Bannock County about four miles east of Lava Hot Springs, deputies said.
A helicopter ambulance was initially dispatched to the scene as deputies worked to ascertain her condition and the seriousness of her injuries, but was cancelled before landing after deputies determined Lippert’s injuries were not critical, the sheriff’s office said.
She was ultimately transported via ground ambulance to PMC with non-life-threatening injuries and admitted. Lippert was subsequently charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony eluding police.
Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey said a sheriff’s office deputy had taken custody of Lippert later Wednesday afternoon and was transporting her to the Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs.
Lippert is expected to make an initial appearance in court on Thursday, during which bond will be set, according to court records.
This is the second attempt to elude sheriff’s deputies to have occurred in Caribou County in under two weeks, the sheriff’s office said. Both times, the drivers have been apprehended and face serious criminal charges.
Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey would like to remind the motoring public that law enforcement agencies across the state are currently participating in an aggressive driver awareness campaign and are on the lookout for aggressive driving, which is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in the state, according to state police.
According to preliminary data, aggressive driving was a factor in 78 fatal crashes in the state during 2020. For more information on aggressive driving, visit shiftidaho.org/aggressive-driving.
The Soda Springs Police Department assisted the Caribou County Sheriff’s office in pursuing Lippert.