Woman airlifted to hospital after Interstate 15 pickup crash Idaho State Police press release Oct 30, 2021 Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 4:01 PM, northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 146, south of Hamer, in Jefferson County.A juvenile was driving northbound on I15 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The juvenile lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the right shoulder. A 35-year-old female passenger was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Neither occupant were wearing seatbelts.