A North Carolina woman has been charged with felony eluding and driving under the influence after leading police on a high-speed chase on Monday through two local counties that ended when she crashed the vehicle, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.
Chandler Lippert, 28, of Clayton, North Carolina, was booked into the Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs on Wednesday after being released from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where she had been receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the chase-ending crash since Monday.
The pursuit began to unfold around 8:45 p.m. Monday when a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop Lippert, who was driving a white four-door sedan at an excessive speed through the city of Soda Springs, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Lippert refused to pull over and attempted to outrun the pursuing law enforcement vehicles, accelerating to speeds in excess of 100 mph along Highway 30 as she headed toward Bannock County, deputies said.
Lippert lost control of the car and crashed at the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 30 in Bannock County about four miles east of Lava Hot Springs, deputies said.
A helicopter ambulance was initially dispatched to the scene as deputies worked to ascertain Lippert's condition and the seriousness of her injuries. But the air ambulance was cancelled before landing after deputies determined her injuries were not critical, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lippert was transported via ground ambulance to PMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Upon her release from the hospital on Wednesday she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony eluding.
Lippert is expected to make an initial appearance in Caribou County court in Soda Springs on Thursday, during which bond will be set, according to court records.
This is the second attempt to elude police in Caribou County in under two weeks, authorities said. Both chases resulted in the drivers being arrested.
Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey would like to remind motorists that law enforcement agencies across the state are currently participating in an aggressive driver awareness campaign and are on the lookout for aggressive driving, which is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in the state.
According to preliminary data, aggressive driving was a factor in 78 fatal crashes in the state during 2020. For more information on aggressive driving, visit shiftidaho.org/aggressive-driving.
The Soda Springs Police Department assisted the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office in pursuing Lippert.