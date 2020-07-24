POCATELLO — Witnesses ran after an intoxicated suspect who got out of his car and fled the scene of a Thursday night accident, helping authorities locate and arrest him in the parking lot of Phil Meador Toyota, police said.
Police said Ryder Menta, 26, of Fort Hall, has been charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the incident.
Police said Menta, who was driving a Mazda Protege while intoxicated, drove through a red light at the intersection of Flandro Drive and Yellowstone Avenue at 10:55 p.m. while heading northbound on Fladro. Police said he struck the left side of another vehicle.
Police said witnesses observed Menta get out of his vehicle and stagger before stepping back into the driver's seat and attempting to turn it around. When it proved to be too badly damaged to turn, police said Menta ran northbound on Flandro.
Police said witnesses ran after him and gave police information about his whereabouts with their cell phones until police arrested him in the parking lot at 1855 Flandro Drive. Police said emergency medical personnel who responded recommended that the victim of the crash receive medical treatment but a medical transport was declined.