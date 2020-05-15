Portneuf Medical Center announced Friday has relaxed restrictions on its visitation policy, with just 20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Southeast Idaho through Friday night.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed its 10th COVID-19 case in Bannock County during the weekend. In the region, there were also six confirmed cases in Bingham County, three confirmed cases in Power County, and one confirmed case in Caribou County as of Friday.
The Bannock County case reportedly involved a man in his 60s who is recovering from home. According to a press release, he had contact with another confirmed case. SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
Statewide, Idaho confirmed 38 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gem State to 2,389. Of those cases, 73 have resulted in death.
PMC officials said in a press release they have adjusted their patient visitation policy to "better reflect the current community status."
Effective on Friday, patients in inpatient areas may designate a visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. A patient's specified visitor will be documented at the time of admission with PMC's care team.
All visitors will receive a wristband and will have to show ID at the screening station on a patient's floor.
Quarantined areas and areas with identified COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation for COVID-19 will remain off limits to visitors. No visitors with a fever, cough or shortness of breath — as well as anyone who has traveled to an identified COVID-19 hotspot within the past 14 days or is awaiting COVID-19 diagnostic results — will be allowed to visit a patient.
No visitors under 18 will be allowed, and all visitors must be screened upon entry and wear a mask in the hospital. Visitors will be asked to enter through one of three designated entrances, with the emergency room entrance open 24 hours. The hospital has a process in place to address unique circumstances that make visitation essential, such as end-of-life cases.
Effective on Monday, PMC's outpatient laboratory draw station will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Outpatient lab services are located just inside the main entrance of Portneuf Medical Center.
The City of Pocatello has also announced policy changes relating to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, the Animal Services Department is expanding hours for appointment-only services from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 208-234-6156.
Zoo Idaho announced plans to open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday for weekends only. Entrance to the zoo will be capped at 300 people to allow for patrons to socially distance.
The Community Recreation Center will open Monday. Cardio machines will be off limits, and additional cleaning measures will be implemented. Furthermore, the multipurpose gym, steam room, eucalyptus room and sauna will remain closed. Fitness class attendance will be capped at eight participants. All water fitness classes, swim lessons, dance classes and public swim sessions remain canceled. Raquetball court use will be open to only those from the same household with a maximum of two patrons on the court at any time.
Tentatively, Bannock Baseball is planning to begin practices May 30 and spectators will be limited to immediate family members. Adult softball and soccer leagues are scheduled to start June 15. Picnic shelters are scheduled to reopen June 13. Meanwhile, park playground structures will remain closed until stage 3 of the governor's order to reopen the state.
Cemetery offices will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday.
Starting on Monday, the Marshall Public Library will begin offering curbside pick-up of items by appointment only.
City Hall will continue to have limited access for citizens. Residents who visit a department in City Hall will be required to call from the lobby, where a directory of city departments will be posted.