East Idaho is being hit by what could be the most severe blast of winter to strike the region so far this season.
The winter storms that arrived in East Idaho on Friday night and are forecast to continue through Tuesday afternoon could dump a foot or more of snow on many local communities.
Conditions got so hazardous because of the falling snow on Saturday night that the state police and Idaho Transportation Department temporarily shut down Interstate 84 from east of Burley to the Utah border. The more than 40-mile stretch of interstate remained closed for about an hour before being reopened.
East Idaho’s mountain areas are forecast to receive the most snow from the storms — up to 4 feet in some places.
The National Weather Service has declared winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of East Idaho warning the public about the “very difficult to impossible” driving conditions created by the storms. The weather service is advising motorists to make sure they have an extra flashlight, blankets, food and water in their vehicles, especially if they plan to drive in East Idaho’s higher elevations.
Winds as strong as 40 mph are creating blowing snow that is drastically reducing visibility on some of East Idaho’s roads.
The gusts are also causing drifting snow, which could shut down some local roads during the course of the storms.
The first storm hit East Idaho Friday night through Saturday night, dumping 2 to 6 inches of snow on lower elevation areas and much more on the mountains.
The weather service said the areas hardest hit by the first and subsequent storms Friday night through Tuesday afternoon will be Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore. These areas are forecast to receive 1 to 4 feet of snow depending on the severity of the storms Friday night through Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Montpelier, Preston, Lava Hot Springs and Malad areas, could receive several inches of additional snow from the storms forecast to hit Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon. If the current forecast holds, the weather service will almost certainly issue more winter weather warnings for those areas regarding the incoming storms.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Salmon. The Twin Falls and Jerome areas are under winter weather advisories, much of southwest Idaho is under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, and all of North Idaho is under a winter storm warning.
The storms have also triggered winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories in all of the states surrounding Idaho.