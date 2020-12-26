A fast-moving snowstorm arrived in East Idaho on Saturday morning, bringing snow to both the higher and lower elevations.
The storm is forecast to continue through early Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories warning the public of the potential for 3 to 7 inches of snow in East Idaho's highlands, especially the Island Park, Ashton, Henry, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor and Emigration Summit areas.
East Idaho's lower elevations are forecast to receive anywhere from around 3 inches of snow — in the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby areas — to around an inch of snow — in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall and Blackfoot areas.
The weather service is warning motorists to expect slick conditions on East Idaho's roads during the storm and to use extreme caution while driving.
Elsewhere in the state the storm has triggered winter weather advisories calling for snow in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas as well as in parts of southwest and northern Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest winter weather updates.