The National Weather Service has placed all of East Idaho under winter weather advisories in anticipation of a winter storm that's forecast to arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday night.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 2 inches of fresh snow to the following areas: Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Dubois, Arbon, Rockland and Spencer.
The storm could dump up to 4 inches of snow on the following areas: Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Holbrook, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore. It's possible that up to 10 inches of snow could fall on some of the higher mountains of those areas depending on the severity of the storm.
The weather service said the storm will also bring winds of up to 45 mph to East Idaho late Thursday night through Friday night. These winds will cause blowing and drifting snow that will result in hazardous driving conditions throughout the region.
Elsewhere in the state, a winter weather advisory is in effect calling for up to 8 inches of snow in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas.
Winter weather warnings are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the incoming storm.