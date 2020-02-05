Snow is falling on East Idaho as a series of Canadian winter storms begins to barrel through the region.
The first of the snowstorms arrived in East Idaho on Wednesday morning and the parade of storms is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon with the possibility of a foot or more of snow falling on East Idaho's higher elevation areas.
Wednesday morning's snowfall caused five wrecks on Interstate 15 — four in Pocatello and one in Blackfoot. State police said none of the crashes resulted in injuries or road blockage.
Marsh Valley School District 21 decided to cancel all of its Wednesday classes because of the hazardous road conditions caused by the snow.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho telling motorists that the storms could make driving impossible in mountain areas.
The weather service said that if you do drive in East Idaho’s highlands during the storms you should make sure you have flashlights, food, water and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The storms are forecast to dump the most snow — 8 to 22 inches — on the following areas Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon: Island Park, Kilgore, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Swan Valley, Palisades, Henry and Wayan.
Also forecast to receive significant snow — 6 to 12 inches — are the Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Spencer, Ashton, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Georgetown, Paris, Montpelier, St. Charles, Almo, Albion, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook and Arbon areas.
The weather service said it's even possible that East Idaho's higher mountains could receive as much as 26 inches of snow depending on the severity of the storms.
The rest of East Idaho including the Pocatello, American Falls, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Dubois, Malad and Preston areas could receive up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon.
The storms are also expected to bring rain to East Idaho, especially in the lower elevations, as well as winds of up to 50 mph.
The winds will cause enough blowing and drifting snow in East Idaho’s higher elevations that road closures are possible during the storms.
The big snowstorm that dumped several inches of snow on East Idaho on Sunday and Monday shut down several roads including long stretches of Interstate 15 and Interstate 84. By Tuesday morning all of those roads had been reopened.
The incoming storms will likely differ from the Sunday-Monday storm in that they’re expected to hit hardest in East Idaho’s higher elevations with less of an impact on the lowlands. But motorists should still use extreme caution while driving in lower elevation areas during the storms because road conditions will be very slick.
Elsewhere in the state the storms have triggered a winter weather advisory in the Stanley area and winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah because of the storms.