That National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for East Idaho.
The winter storm watch includes the cities of Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
The winter storm watch remains in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Heavy snow is possible with a total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Areas that will be impacted the most include Bear River and Caribou Range including Wayan and Swan Valley. As well as, Big Hole Mountains and Centennial Mountains including the towns of Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.